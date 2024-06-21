Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region ignites its next power plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. A small hydroelectric power plant, "Ysyk-Ata-1" with a capacity of 2 MW has been launched in the Chuy region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Japarov Akylbek took part in the opening and launching of the hydropower plant.

He noted that as part of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz autonomous region, which will be celebrated in 2024, 100 new enterprises, including this hydropower plant, will be opened throughout the republic.

"In the coming years, dozens of HPPs, solar, and wind power plants will be built in our country. We have started the construction of the century - Kambarata HPP-1, and the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad will also begin," Japarov said.

He emphasized that the launch of the Ysyk-Ata-1 HPP was the result of joint efforts by the state and the private sector aimed at improving the country's energy infrastructure.

To note, two more small hydropower plants are currently under construction in the Ysyk-Ata district of Chuy province of Kyrgyzstan: the Ysyk-Ata-2 HPP with a capacity of 4 MW and the Amanat Energy HPP with a capacity of 0.5 MW. According to the country's Ministry of Energy, they are planned to be commissioned in the summer of 2024.

