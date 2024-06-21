Rescheduling of Azerbaijani parliamentary election to successfully resolve all COP29-related issues - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The rescheduling of the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will allow for the successful resolution of all issues related to organizing COP29 and will create conditions for the parliament to operate fully during such a high-level event, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said during today's session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is currently experiencing one of the most monumental periods in its history.

"The victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the results of local anti-terror measures conducted in Karabakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023 have opened a new chapter in our nation's history. The growing power and authority of our state on the international stage have led to even greater trust in us.

"The decision made in December of last year to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan is another testament to the high level of trust the international community has in Azerbaijan. In November of this year, alongside COP29, our country will also host such important international events as the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Paris Agreement. The preparation for these prestigious events, which will discuss global issues, requires a lot of time and effort," he said.

He also mentioned that the organization of a Parliamentary Conference is planned within the framework of COP29.

"A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijani parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union on this matter. The Parliamentary Conference is one of the key events of COP29, and to prepare for it, working groups of deputies should be formed in the Azerbaijani parliament.

Moreover, the preparation of the final document of the Parliamentary Conference is a lengthy and complex process. Therefore, forming a new composition of the Azerbaijani parliament before the start of COP29 is of great importance.

According to Part II of Article 98.1 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the next election to the parliament should be held in November 2024. The parliamentary election is one of the most important events in the socio-political life of the country, and the preparation for such an important event requires a serious approach, intensive work, and time.

Therefore, the simultaneous conduct of two large-scale and important processes may have a certain impact on the effective functioning of state bodies and on the normal life of society. Considering all this, we should support the initiative to change the election date," the MP explained.

Mammadov emphasized that in the event of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani parliament, for the first time since independence, MPs representing Karabakh and Zangazur will be elected through voting in these territories.

"This will be another important political event in the history of Azerbaijan after the presidential election, first held in 2024 across the entire country.

"Members of the Azerbaijani parliament have always prioritized state interests. This is evidenced by the parliament's activities over the past five years and the high level of activity demonstrated by deputies in defending our country's national interests. Therefore, I believe that my esteemed colleagues will support the initiative of the deputies representing the New Azerbaijan Party regarding the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani parliament," he added.

To note, the previous parliamentary election in Azerbaijan was held on February 9, 2020.

