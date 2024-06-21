Azerbaijan to set procedure for paying lump-sum compensation to customs officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The procedure for paying expenses for the relocation of customs officials and members of their families in connection with the new place of duty, as well as for the transportation of their property and payment of lum-sum compensation, will be approved, Trend reports.

The issue has been reflected in the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law "On amendments to the regulations on service in customs authorities".

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, within two months, must approve the procedure for paying expenses for the relocation of customs officials and members of their families in connection with the new place of duty, as well as for the transportation of their property and payment of lump-sum compensation, and inform the President of Azerbaijan.