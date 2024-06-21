BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's PASHA Life Insurance intends to offer clients bancassurance, CEO of PASHA Insurance OJSC Niyaz Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion themed "Bancassurance - a distribution channel to accelerate and increase insurance penetration" within the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024 (AIIF-2024) today in Baku.

"We intend to offer bancassurance to our clients. Currently, this includes life insurance for borrowers. We are confident that this product has great potential, as it will be very attractive to customers and will be an important addition to our portfolio. Additionally, to successfully implement a new mindset and philosophy in product design, we need to focus on several key aspects.

First, it is important to thoroughly analyze the quality of customer service, identify major issues, and determine pain points. This will allow us to accurately understand customer needs and develop solutions that meet their expectations. Equally significant is the creation of a reliable infrastructure for data management and analysis.

This will enable us to effectively use information to make informed decisions and improve our products. If we correctly implement all these projects and methodologies, we will be able to significantly expand our capabilities," he pointed out.

