Head of Russian presidential department flags value of Russian-Azerbaijani expert council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Creating the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council was a right decision, and it has expanded its focus from bilateral to regional and global challenges, the head of the Presidential Department for Interregional and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries Igor Maslov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the fifth session of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council.

"Constant change brings with it fresh possibilities and dangers; the future of nations, regions, and the entire planet hinges on our ability to objectively assess trends and make sound decisions," Maslov emphasized.

According to him, after the collapse of the bipolar world system, attempts to square peg round hole international security institutions and the international security system to the new conditions were largely unsuccessful.

Particularly, as Maslov noted, the NATO bloc once tried to become a peace bloc, but "then there was Yugoslavia and other conflicts.

"Now we see that the level of conflict between different countries, cultures, and peoples is so high that we should hardly expect a return to the old times. This is not only since there is the good or bad will of some political leaders, these are objective processes," he noted.

Maslov believes that the changes taking place in the world in the economy and human relations are so global that it takes time to realize and correctly apply them. In this connection, the work of experts from Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, their exchange of views, and the preparation of analytical materials are in demand by the authorities. In this neck of the woods, the work of hotshots from Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, their back-and-forth, and the preparation of in-depth materials are all the rage with the authorities.

He voiced delight that the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council's agenda is always growing and includes everything from humanitarian and economic to military-political issues.

Maslov proposed to think outside the box and hold meetings in the regions of Russia and Azerbaijan in fresh and innovative ways.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel