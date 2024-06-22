Azerbaijani oil prices experience upward trend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The cost of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil went up by $0.5, reaching $88.49 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 21, compared to the previous reading, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $0.52 (to $87.05 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $72.07 per barrel, which is $0.41 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.9 on June 21, compared to the previous indication, to $87.02.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 22.

