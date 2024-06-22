Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 June 2024 09:36 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

June 10

1,7

June 17

1,7

June 11

1,7

June 18

1,7

June 12

1,7

June 19

1,7

June 13

1,7

June 20

1,7

June 14

1,7

June 21

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0032 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0044 manat and amounted to 1.8248 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

June 10

1,8283

June 17

1,8253

June 11

1,8306

June 18

1,8253

June 12

1,8252

June 19

1,8253

June 13

1,8366

June 20

1,8260

June 14

1,8253

June 21

1,8221

Average rate per week

1,8292

Average rate per week

1,8248

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0196 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

June 10

0,0190

June 17

0,0193

June 11

0,0192

June 18

0,0193

June 12

0,0191

June 19

0,0193

June 13

0,0191

June 20

0,0204

June 14

0,0193

June 21

0,0195

Average rate per week

0,0191

Average rate per week

0,0196

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

June 10

0,0523

June 17

0,0523

June 11

0,0525

June 18

0,0523

June 12

0,0525

June 19

0,0523

June 13

0,0526

June 20

0,0523

June 14

0,0523

June 21

0,0517

Average rate per week

0,0524

Average rate per week

0,0522

Tags:
