Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
June 10
|
1,7
|
June 17
|
1,7
|
June 11
|
1,7
|
June 18
|
1,7
|
June 12
|
1,7
|
June 19
|
1,7
|
June 13
|
1,7
|
June 20
|
1,7
|
June 14
|
1,7
|
June 21
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0032 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0044 manat and amounted to 1.8248 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
June 10
|
1,8283
|
June 17
|
1,8253
|
June 11
|
1,8306
|
June 18
|
1,8253
|
June 12
|
1,8252
|
June 19
|
1,8253
|
June 13
|
1,8366
|
June 20
|
1,8260
|
June 14
|
1,8253
|
June 21
|
1,8221
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8292
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8248
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0196 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
June 10
|
0,0190
|
June 17
|
0,0193
|
June 11
|
0,0192
|
June 18
|
0,0193
|
June 12
|
0,0191
|
June 19
|
0,0193
|
June 13
|
0,0191
|
June 20
|
0,0204
|
June 14
|
0,0193
|
June 21
|
0,0195
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0191
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0196
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
June 10
|
0,0523
|
June 17
|
0,0523
|
June 11
|
0,0525
|
June 18
|
0,0523
|
June 12
|
0,0525
|
June 19
|
0,0523
|
June 13
|
0,0526
|
June 20
|
0,0523
|
June 14
|
0,0523
|
June 21
|
0,0517
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0524
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0522
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel