Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 10 1,7 June 17 1,7 June 11 1,7 June 18 1,7 June 12 1,7 June 19 1,7 June 13 1,7 June 20 1,7 June 14 1,7 June 21 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0032 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0044 manat and amounted to 1.8248 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro June 10 1,8283 June 17 1,8253 June 11 1,8306 June 18 1,8253 June 12 1,8252 June 19 1,8253 June 13 1,8366 June 20 1,8260 June 14 1,8253 June 21 1,8221 Average rate per week 1,8292 Average rate per week 1,8248

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0196 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 10 0,0190 June 17 0,0193 June 11 0,0192 June 18 0,0193 June 12 0,0191 June 19 0,0193 June 13 0,0191 June 20 0,0204 June 14 0,0193 June 21 0,0195 Average rate per week 0,0191 Average rate per week 0,0196

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira June 10 0,0523 June 17 0,0523 June 11 0,0525 June 18 0,0523 June 12 0,0525 June 19 0,0523 June 13 0,0526 June 20 0,0523 June 14 0,0523 June 21 0,0517 Average rate per week 0,0524 Average rate per week 0,0522

