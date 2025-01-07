Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq Airlines cancels dozens of flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq Airlines has announced the cancellation of several flights, including those to Russia, Trend reports.

The canceled flights include routes to Tashkent, Samarkand, Fergana, Bukhara, and Moscow, as well as St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod.

"Dear passengers, please be informed that flights scheduled on A320 aircraft will be canceled from January 20 through March 6 due to production requirements (technical maintenance)," the airline stated on its website.