Act of terror committed against our embassy in Iran was organized terrorist act - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Then an act of terror was committed against our embassy, it was an organized terrorist act. There were many factors that gave grounds to say this, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“First, for about 40 minutes, not a single police car approached the building although this was happening in the center of the capital. The person who committed the terror was declared mentally ill immediately, the next day. However, any medical examination takes several days. This person appeared in the press on the very day he committed the terror and gave interviews. Two years have passed since that incident. To this day, that person has not been made to undergo the sentence handed down in relation to him. All this shows that it was organized,” the head of state noted.