Azerbaijan sees surge in cyberattack victims, with thousands affected

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Last year, nearly 3,800 users in Azerbaijan fell victim to cyberattacks, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SSSCIS) told Trend.

In a statement, the SSSCIS noted that the victims of hacking incidents were often individuals who failed to follow proper cybersecurity and personal cyber hygiene practices while using the internet.

"Despite the implementation of the 'Cyber Hygiene Project' for state employees, promotion of the 'Information Security Guidelines' and other educational initiatives, 134 employees from 32 state institutions fell victim to hacker attacks last year due to their disregard for cyber hygiene rules.

The statistics were recorded after citizens, who became victims of these attacks, not only had their personal data compromised on their computers but also exposed authentication details (usernames, passwords) and personal information related to electronic government services they had used.

In total, during the previous year, hackers accessed nearly 3,800 private accounts related to government e-services. Relevant authorities were notified about the breaches, and necessary measures were taken to address the issues, including on-site checks at various institutions.

The SSSCIS, aiming to strengthen personal cyber hygiene and safeguard against growing cyber threats, has advised government institutions to connect to a centralized antivirus system and urged citizens to use antivirus software, avoid suspicious links, and report fake domains to the blacklist platform at blacklist.gov.az," the SSSCIS said.