Denmark celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The event dedicated to December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year was held in Copenhagen with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Azerbaijani Diaspora, organized by the Danish-Azerbaijani society “Vatan”, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed first. Then the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the country and died as a result of the crash near Aktau of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying Baku-Grozny was honored.

The event featured a video urging Azerbaijanis to stand in solidarity.

Azerbaijani children living in Denmark were presented with holiday gifts.

