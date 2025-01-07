Kazakhstan's QazTrade welcomes new executive director

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. Since January 1, 2025, Aydzharov Aitmukhamed has taken on the role of Executive Director at the Trade Policy Development Center of QazTrade company, Trend reports.

Previously, Aydzharov headed the corporate fund QazExportPromotion and was a member of the board of directors of QazTrade. He replaced Zhenis Oserbay, who had been leading the Trade Policy Development Center since November 13, 2023.

To note, Aitmukhamed Aydzharov graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the International Academy of Business. In his career, he held executive positions in various quasi-government sector companies.