Azerbaijan set to provide new apartments to eligible persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. New apartments will be granted to disabled people and martyr families in three districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has already started preparatory work in connection with this initiative.

The mentioned persons will be provided 20 three-room apartments in Neftchala, 27 two-room and 18 three-room apartments in Saatli, and 44 three-room apartments in Salyan.

The agency has estimated that providing housing for the persons will cost 10.5 million manat ($6.18 million).

