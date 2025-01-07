Azerbaijan's TABIB updates injured in Aktau plane crash on health status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The medical care for six individuals (two males and four females) injured in the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, involving an AZAL flight from Baku to Grozny, is ongoing at Yeni Klinika in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) told Trend.

According to the information, on December 30, 2024, a patient who had been admitted to the clinic's intensive care unit in critical condition was transferred to a regular ward after stabilizing clinical and hemodynamic indicators.

"Notably, a patient with fractures of the left shin, right clavicle, and right hand was operated on by trauma surgeon Elshan Najafov. The surgery for osteosynthesis of the shin was successfully completed. The patient's condition is currently stable and satisfactory.

The treatment of patients who were admitted in traumatic coma [two people] with traumatic brain injury, fractures of varying severity, blunt chest trauma, and pneumothorax is ongoing in the intensive care unit according to the protocol. These patients are currently receiving respiratory support. Their condition is assessed as critical but stable.

Of the 14 people hospitalized earlier, two have been discharged for outpatient treatment. The remaining three continue to receive inpatient care, and their condition is considered satisfactory," TABİB stated.

To note, on December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

In the meantime, the Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and Information Center has already announced the completion of decoding the flight data recorders from the AZAL aircraft.

