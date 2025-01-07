It is difficult to say how our relations with European Commission will develop - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. It is difficult to say how our relations with the European Commission will develop. But I must say that last year was a year full of disappointments,” President Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that it was the last year that the European Union unequivocally took Armenia's side in the normalization process, stressing that the way the so-called observation mission of the European Union was extended did not strengthen, but on the contrary, undermined the trust.