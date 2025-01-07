Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to China

Politics Materials 7 January 2025 19:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to China

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to China over the devastating earthquake, the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in the Chinese city of Shigatse. We express our deep condolences to friendly China and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.

To note, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck southwest China. The quake resulted in the deaths of 95 people and at least 130 injured.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more