Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to China over the devastating earthquake, the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in the Chinese city of Shigatse. We express our deep condolences to friendly China and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.

To note, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck southwest China. The quake resulted in the deaths of 95 people and at least 130 injured.

