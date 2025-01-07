Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan estimates volume of remittances to Georgia

Finance Materials 7 January 2025 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The volume of remittances sent by individuals from Azerbaijan to Georgia in 10 months of 2024 amounted to $36.1 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure decreased by 15.65 percent ($6.7 million) compared to the same period last year.

The share of remittances to Georgia in the total volume of remittances made up 8.8 percent.

To note, the total volume of remittances sent from Azerbaijan to Georgia in 2023 equaled $58.8 million.

The total volume of remittances sent by individuals from Azerbaijan to foreign countries in 2023 reached $550.1 million.

