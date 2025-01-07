Tajikistan to strengthen control over overweight vehicles

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 7. Tajikistan will enhance its control over the movement of overweight and oversized vehicles on the country's roads in 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

Amendments have been made to the country's Road Transport Code, requiring drivers to undergo weight and dimension checks upon the request of authorized officials. In cases of non-compliance with cargo loading regulations, shippers will face administrative penalties.

As of July 2024, automated weight and dimension control systems have been installed along Tajikistan's highways. A total of 30 weighing stations are currently operational, equipped with stationary, dynamic, and mobile scales. These systems can measure the weight and dimensions of trucks even while they are traveling at high speeds, up to 100-120 km/h.

Additionally, more of these systems will be set up at two major entry points to the capital, Dushanbe, as well as at key cargo checkpoints in the cities of Nurek and Guliston in the Kulyab region and Kyzyl-Kala in the Bokhtar region, all of which are located along major highways.

In the first five months of 2024 alone, over 100,000 trucks were weighed at checkpoints and by mobile inspection teams. More than 1,000 cases of violations regarding the transportation of oversized and overweight cargo were recorded. As a result, offenders were fined a total of 3.4 million somoni (approximately $320,000). Tajikistan prohibits the movement of heavy-duty vehicles carrying loads exceeding 40 tons.