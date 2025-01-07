Azerbaijan's acceptance into D8 once again demonstrates authority of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan's acceptance into D8 once again demonstrates the authority of our country, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local channels on January 7, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan was the first member accepted after the initial expansion decision of the organization, which was established nearly thirty years ago. He stated that this reflects the country's authority and, at the same time, its role in the international arena.

“There are about 60 Muslim countries in the world, and Azerbaijan has been elected as a new member. Of course, this is both a great honor and a great responsibility for us,” the President added.