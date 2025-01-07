Disgusting practice of colonialism must be brought to an end - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Historically, imperialist forces have approached this with the "divide and rule" principle, completely controlling colonies and stealing their resources to create states for themselves. But this must end, and the disgusting practice of colonialism must be brought to an end, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

“Many countries right in front of our eyes are subjected to foreign intervention, and this actually shakes the moral and genetic code of the countries. Weak countries are subjected to foreign values, negative values. When I say weak, a country cannot be weak. If the leaders are weak, then the country is considered weak. That is why we are prepared for this with our own agenda, and we have an agenda. Our policy already demonstrates this,” the head of state noted.