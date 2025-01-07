bp kicks off commissioning at GTA LNG project offshore West Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. bp has commenced gas flow from wells at the GTA Phase 1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, marking a key milestone towards commissioning, Trend reports.

Located offshore Mauritania and Senegal, GTA is one of Africa’s deepest offshore developments, with gas resources at depths up to 2,850 meters. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce 2.3 million tons of LNG annually.

The project, declared "strategic national importance" by both host governments in 2021, positions Mauritania and Senegal to become key players in global LNG production. bp's EVP of production and operations, Gordon Birrell, highlighted the significance of the first gas flow as a step toward meeting global energy demands, emphasizing the commitment to supporting the development of natural resources in both countries.

Gas from GTA Phase 1 will flow to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel offshore, where impurities are removed before being transferred to a floating LNG vessel for liquefaction and export. A portion of the gas will also contribute to meeting growing domestic energy needs.

Dave Campbell, bp's SVP for Mauritania and Senegal, celebrated the project’s progress, underscoring the enhanced role the nations will play as gas exporters. He also commended the strong partnerships and local workforce development initiatives, including job creation and a training program aimed at long-term opportunities for local communities.

The GTA project has created over 3,000 local jobs and engaged approximately 300 local companies, marking a significant contribution to the economy of both nations.