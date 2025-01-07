Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
This year, we hope to get first gas from ACG Deep Gas project - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 7 January 2025 22:45 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. This year, we hope to get the first gas from ACG, the so-called “Deep Gas” project, which will be a substantial contribution to overall gas production, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“We are planning to work with the partners in order to increase gas production from the Absheron field from 1.5 to 5 bcm, understanding that the main supply of gas will still be Shah Deniz, which will remain as it is; and many more promising projects like Karabakh, Babek, Asiman, and others. This will increase our potential,” the head of state added.

