Armenia’s close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with local television channels, once again offered his advices to the Armenian side.

The head of state hoped that all conditions regarding the peace treaty would be accepted. According to him, if Armenia does not need a peace treaty, Azerbaijan does not need it either.

“I would still advise the Armenian side to weigh everything up, including geopolitical changes in the world. Their close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene. Yesterday, news came that Mr. Trudeau, a close friend of Armenia and Pashinyan, also had to resign. This country, which was very anti-Azerbaijani during and after the Second Karabakh War, is not far from France. As for France, what is happening on the political scene there now? Everyone can see that,” added the President.