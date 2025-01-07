AZAL plane crash investigation commission to deliver decrypted data to Kazakhstan's Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. Members of the commission investigating the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau will arrive in Astana in the coming days with the decrypted data from the "black boxes", Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

"The commission members are expected to arrive in Astana in the coming days with the decrypted data from the flight data recorders (black boxes). Upon arrival, the experts will immediately begin examining the decrypted data from the mentioned flight data recorders," the ministry's statement said.

To note, the Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and Information Center has completed the decoding of the black boxes from the crashed AZAL plane.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel