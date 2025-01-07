Several state-funded organizations in Azerbaijan enhance pay - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the salaries of employees of several organizations financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2025, the monthly salaries of managers and other employees working in the following organizations financed from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by 15 percent on average:

1.1. Presidium and Apparatus of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Ganja Branch Apparatus;

1.2. Heydar Aliyev Center;

1.3. Scientific Center “Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia”;

1.4. Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan;

1.5. State archives of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their branches, district (city) state archives;

1.6. Permanent Working Group of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs;

1.7. Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens;

1.8. Baku International Center for Multiculturalism;

1.9. Apparatus of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

1.10. Financial Scientific and Training Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.11. Financial Scientific and Training Center under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.12. Scientific-methodological and Qualification Center of Culture of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.13. State Cinema Fund of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.14. “Genocide Memorial Complex” in Guba city under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.15. Apparatus of the National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.16. Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association and Forensic Psychiatric Examination Center of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.17. National Culinary Center of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.18. Fund for propaganda of spiritual values subordinated to the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.19. Centralized accounting office subordinated to executive authorities.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic must approve new amounts of official salaries of managers and other employees working in the organizations envisaged by this decree and solve other issues arising from this decree.

