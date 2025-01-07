International community must contribute to Syria's reconstruction - Turkish president

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The international community must make an important contribution to the reconstruction of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with governors in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to him, the damage caused to Syria over 13 years has exceeded 500 billion dollars.

"It is necessary to comprehensively restore the infrastructure in Syria. The international community should make an important contribution to this process," Erdogan said.

The head of state also stated that Türkiye is ready to provide all possible support to the new authorities of Syria and intends to develop good-neighborly relations with it.