I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia’s PM to meet with Western Azerbaijan Community representatives - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia’s Prime Minister to meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community. To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels on January 7, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that these people were unjustly expelled from those lands and have every right to return.

“Armenia portrays itself as a country pursuing the path of European democracy. Let them demonstrate this visibly,” the head of state noted, stressing, “this issue will not be excluded from the agenda until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan, including in West Zangezur, under secure conditions.”