Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Arming Armenia will simply lead to new tensions. We do not want this. We want peace, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region. The independent Armenian state is, in fact, a fascist state. Because, if this country has been led by proponents of fascist ideology for nearly 30 years, they have shaped this country the way they did,” the head of state pointed out.

“We are neighbors with such a fascist state, and the threat of fascism is not going away. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the Armenian leadership will destroy it, or we will. We have no other choice,” the Azerbaijani leader added.