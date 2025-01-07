Iran may opt for Makran as country's new capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Makran, situated in the southeastern quadrant of Iran within the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, adjacent to the Gulf of Oman, emerges as a contender in the discourse surrounding the prospective designation of Iran's new capital, spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said in a press briefing in Tehran on January 7, Trend reports.

According to her, the Iranian Capital Relocation Council is taking action. The Makran region possesses significant potential. Initiatives are underway to solicit assistance from intellectuals, engineers, environmentalists, economists, and others. Nonetheless, the move of the capital is not now under consideration, a matter that requires prompt implementation.

Mohajerani pointed out that the idea of shifting the Iranian capital from Tehran has been on the table for over 30 years. The biological potential of each region shows the lay of the land for development opportunities. In the Tehran Province, there exist multifaceted environmental challenges, particularly concerning water resources.

To note, the statutory framework for the translocation of Iran's administrative nucleus from Tehran received legislative endorsement in 2015. This statute has not yet been operationalized. Recently, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian mandated the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to initiate a strategic initiative aimed at the relocation of the capital from Tehran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel