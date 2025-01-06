Criminal case against war criminal Ruben Vardanyan set for hearing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The date of the court hearing for war criminal Ruben Vardanyan's case has been disclosed, Trend reports.

According to the information, the preliminary adjudication session of the judiciary regarding the criminal case is slated for January 17.

To note, the case has been referred to the Baku Military Court for adjudication under the auspices of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, who presides as the Chairman of the Court.

The Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted an investigation of a criminal case involving acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and numerous other offenses committed against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Ruben Karlenovich Vardanyan, a former citizen of the Russian Federation and currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, was the founder and head of the "Troyka Dialog" company in Russia, a member of the Board of Directors of "KAMAZ" OJSC, and an independent director of the "Volga-Dnepr" group of companies, among other positions in the Russian Federation, on September 25, 2023, was charged under Articles 214-1, 279.3, and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and declared wanted. He was arrested on September 27, 2023, handed over to the investigative authorities, and charged on the same date.

Based on the substantial evidence collected, the accused, Ruben Vardanyan, has been charged with participating in the criminal activities of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and associated illegal armed groups established in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by the Republic of Armenia. He has been implicated in the creation and organization of illegal armed formations and groups.

A final indictment has been issued against him under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, or waging an aggressive war), Article 107 (deportation or forcible transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during armed conflict), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism), Article 218 (establishment of a criminal organization), Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosive substances, and devices), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), Article 278 (forceful seizure of power and its forcible retention, forceful alteration of the state's constitutional order), Article 279 (creation of armed groups and units not provided for by law), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

During the investigation, the accused person's right to defense, use of a language he understands, and other procedural rights were fully ensured. Ruben Vardanyan was provided with legal representation by lawyers of his choosing. Petitions submitted by him and his lawyers were reviewed in accordance with the requirements of criminal procedure legislation, and relevant decisions were made.

Ruben Vardanyan and other participants in the criminal process were informed about the conclusion of the preliminary investigation and given access to review all the criminal case materials, including physical evidence, documents, expert opinions, and other evidence.

The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved the indictment on December 28, 2024, and submitted it to the Baku Military Court for consideration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel