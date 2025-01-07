President Ilham Aliyev touches on future relations with Iran in his interview with TV channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev, in his interview with local television channels, touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the future policy of Iran's new leadership.

The head of state said: “It is a bit early to talk about this. Because we have not had any serious contacts with the current Iranian leadership yet. There have been certain contacts between members of the government. They were more related to economic and transport issues.”

The President of Azerbaijan also recalled some points regarding the deterioration of relations with the previous government.