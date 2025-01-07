If there is a consensus in French political circles, it is a consensus only on Azerbaijanophobia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. If there is a consensus in French political circles, it is a consensus only on Azerbaijanophobia. Unfortunately, not only the incumbent government but also those who have ambitions to come to power do not differ much from each other, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“It would be enough to recall the illegal trips to Karabakh during the period when Russian peacekeepers were present. Those were the opponents of the current French President – the Mayor of Paris, who, by the way, ran for election, the governor of the region where Paris is located, who was also a rival of President Macron in the elections, and Mr. Barnier, who briefly held the position of Prime Minister recently,” the head of state noted.

“Islamophobia and xenophobia, in general, are distinctive features of the French political class,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.