Azerbaijan Railways sends first electronic signature bill of lading shipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC sent a shipment from the Baku cargo station to the Sangachal station utilizing a bill of lading with an electronic signature for the inaugural time in its history, the CJSC told Trend.

As the company puts it, tossing out paper documentation in favor of electronic bills of lading is a game changer; documents zip back and forth in real-time between the shipper, station, and consignee; with automatic tariff calculation, transparency and control are as clear as day; and the time spent on preparing, registering, processing, and delivering documents is cut down to size significantly.

Azerbaijan Railways underscored that a pivotal objective is the comprehensive deployment of electronic documentation for domestic logistics in the imminent future.

