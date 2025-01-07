Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Over half of Nakhchivan's expenses come from local income - minister

Economy Materials 7 January 2025 19:15 (UTC +04:00)
Over half of Nakhchivan's expenses come from local income - minister
Photo: Ministry of Finance of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic / Facebook

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The local budget revenues of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) exceeded 250 million manats last year, and more than 50 percent of the budget expenditures were fulfilled at the expense of local revenues, Minister of Finance of NAR Hasan Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

He observed that the fiscal year 2024 demonstrated significant achievements in the realm of socio-economic reforms implemented within the NAR, alongside notable advancements in budgetary and financial policy frameworks.

Ismayilov asserts that substantial measures have been implemented to streamline fiscal outlays and enhance income streams in the formulation of the NAR budget during the preceding timeframe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more