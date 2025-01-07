Azerbaijan's Shahbuz to revere martyrs with new Shehidlar memorial complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The amount of funds allocated for the construction of the memorial complex “Shehidlar” (Martyrs) in Shahbuz city of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has become known, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, in this regard, the executive authority of Shahbuz district completed preparatory works.

The executive authority entrusted Construction Business Group LLC with the execution of the mentioned works and concluded a contract with it for the amount of 683,100 manat ($401,826).

To note, "Construction Business Group" LLC, which will build a memorial complex for the memory of martyrs in the district, was registered in 2019. The legal representative of the LLC with the authorized capital of 1,120 manat ($658.8) is Elmir Babayev.

