President of Int'l Automobile Federation sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. President of International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the death and injury of people in a plane crash on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with profound sadness that I write to extend my deepest condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan, and especially the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in the recent Azerbaijan aircraft crash in Kazakhstan.

The entire FIA community stands united in grief with your nation during this difficult time. As you confront the pain and loss brought about by this devastating event, please know that our thoughts are with you and all those affected.

In moments such as these, words often fall short, but it is my hope that the solidarity of the International community offers some measure of comfort. The courage and resilience of the Azerbaijani people in the face of such hardship inspire us all.

Please accept my personal sympathies and those of the FIA family. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those mourning in Azerbaijan and beyond. May the memory of those lost be a source of strength and their legacy a guiding light as you move forward together," the letter reads.