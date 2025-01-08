Kazakhstan strengthens antimonopoly investigations, price control in monopolistic markets

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 8. Kazakhstan is enhancing the effectiveness of antimonopoly investigations and strengthening price control on monopolistic markets, Trend reports.

This was stressed at a meeting held between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan, Marat Omarov. During the meeting, President Tokayev was briefed on the agency's fulfillment of its oversight functions, including the results of antimonopoly measures taken in 2024.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the reduction in concentration levels in key commodity markets and the progress of privatization under the President's decree on measures to liberalize the economy. The agency has completed 97 antimonopoly investigations.

Marat Omarov outlined plans for the development of competition in 2025. To strengthen price control on monopolistic markets and improve the effectiveness of investigations and market analysis, a package of corresponding legislative changes has been developed.

Plans include the creation and development of a digital ecosystem, which will include an information-analytical system, a digital portal, and analytical tools based on artificial intelligence technologies.

As president of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, Marat Omarov also updated Tokayev on plans to enhance the potential of domestic football and support youth sports.

Following the meeting, the President issued several instructions aimed at further developing competition.

To note, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a central executive body, independent of the government, responsible for overseeing natural monopolies and regulated markets.