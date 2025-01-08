Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan address border delimitation and future cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. A trilateral meeting was held between the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was part of previously reached agreements on state border issues between the three countries' leaders.

The prime ministers emphasized the significant potential for strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, logistics, water and energy resources, and cultural and humanitarian ties. They noted that an essential part of their collaboration is the development of cross-border and interregional cooperation.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the completion of the delimitation process of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the exchange of ratification letters for the agreement on the "Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border."

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, signed on December 4, 2024, underscores the importance of completing the description of the sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. It was stressed that working groups must prepare final documents within a short period.

The Cabinet also noted that a future summit of the heads of state is anticipated, which will further contribute to the development of partnerships between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.