Kyrgyzstan's 2025 Global Passport Power Index ranking revealed

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. The Kyrgyzstan passport ranks 68th in the Global Passport Power Rank for 2025, Trend reports.

It scored a Mobility score of 78, granting its citizens visa-free access to 30 countries (three of which require an Electronic Travel Authorization, or eTA), visa-on-arrival access to 48 countries, and requiring a visa for visits to 120 countries.

The country shares the same ranking with Uzbekistan and Cuba. In comparison, Kyrgyzstan's Mobility score for 2024 was also 78, while it was 75 in 2023.

At the top of the ranking, the UAE holds the first position with a score of 180, offering visa-free access to 133 countries. Spain comes in second with a score of 179, granting its citizens visa-free access to 134 countries.

The countries with the least mobile passports are Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia.

The ranking evaluates countries based on the number of nations they can enter visa-free, with a visa-on-arrival, with an electronic entry permit, or with an e-visa processed within three days.