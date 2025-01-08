Three wind turbines installed for ACWA Power's WPP in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Three wind turbines of the Khizi-Absheron wind power plant have already been installed, a source in ACWA Power, which is engaged in the plant’s construction, told Trend.

“The total number of turbines will be 37—12 in Absheron and 25 in Khizi—with each turbine having a capacity of 6.5 MW, contributing to the total capacity of the project, which will be 240 MW,” said the source.

Reportedly, these turbines feature 100-meter towers and 84-meter blades, ensuring high efficiency in energy generation.

“The three turbines have been installed in the Absheron (Gobustan) area, where all the foundations for the 12 turbines have already been completed. In Khizi, excavations and construction works have already started and are ongoing,” said the source.

The project is expected to generate around 900 GWh of clean energy per year and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 400,000 tons annually.

The total investment for the project is around $340 million.

The plant will be built in two locations: Area 1 in the Absheron region and Khizi 3 in the Khizi region. This project aligns with Azerbaijan's goals to diversify its economy and modernize its energy system, including an increase in non-oil sector foreign direct investment (FDI) and exports as outlined in the Strategic Roadmap on National Economic Perspectives.

