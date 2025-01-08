Deputy Amir of Qatar sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 on a Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the sorrowful loss of scores of victims in the Azerbaijan airline plane crash, I want to express my deep condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency and, through you, to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in the crash, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

May the Almighty Allah grant the departed souls His mercy and rest them in peace," the letter reads.