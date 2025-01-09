Kazakhstan's KNPP highlights positive impact of NPP construction on country's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Nuclear energy is becoming a more appealing option in Kazakhstan because of its high efficiency and environmental friendliness in light of the country's expanding electricity demand and the desire to lower carbon emissions, the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP) company told Trend.

According to the source, the planned construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) will have a positive, multiplying effect on Kazakhstan's economy.

The company also emphasized that during a recent seminar in Astana on introducing a management system, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presented organizational approaches and standards, shared experiences of NPP construction projects in other countries, and offered recommendations for further development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.

"IAEA experts highlighted Kazakhstan's existing infrastructure and specialized higher education institutions, which are crucial for training specialists for the nuclear industry," KNPP said.

Notably, a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan on October 6, 2024, where 71.12 percent of Kazakhs voted in favor of implementing the project.

In an interview with Kazakh media, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the Kazakhstan side would be the lead operator in the international consortium for the construction of the NPP, as the project’s customer. He also mentioned that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin included the potential involvement of the "Rosatom" company. Tokayev emphasized that talks are ongoing with a Chinese company, considering China's successful experience in constructing civilian nuclear facilities, as well as the interests of other foreign corporations, including Western ones.