Tajikistan's score in Global Passport Power Rank for 2025 unveiled

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. The Tajikistan passport ranks 72nd in the Global Passport Power Rank for 2025, Trend reports.

Tajikistan has a Mobility score of 73, with its citizens having visa-free access to 27 countries (4 of which require an Electronic Travel Authorization, or eTA), visa-on-arrival access to 46 countries, and requiring a visa for visits to 125 countries.

The country shares the same ranking with Sao Tome and Principe. In comparison, Tajikistan's Mobility score for 2024 was also 73, while it was 72 in 2023 and 70 in 2022.

At the top of the ranking, the UAE holds the first position with a score of 180, offering visa-free access to 133 countries. Spain comes in second with a score of 179, granting its citizens visa-free access to 134 countries.

The countries with the least mobile passports are Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia.

The ranking evaluates countries based on the number of nations they can enter visa-free, with a visa-on-arrival, with an electronic entry permit, or with an e-visa processed within three days.