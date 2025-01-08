Snam becomes first Italian energy firm to obtain travel risk management certification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Snam has become the first energy company in Italy to receive ISO 31030 certification for Travel Risk Management, awarded by RINA, a global certification group, Trend reports.

The certification, presented at Snam’s headquarters in San Donato Milanese, recognizes the company’s comprehensive system for managing travel risks, covering areas such as safety, health, insurance, and specific risks within its Enterprise Risk Management model.

Andrea Chittaro, Snam’s Global Security & Cyber Defence Executive Director, highlighted the company’s commitment to employee safety during business trips, noting the growing global complexities. "This award reflects our dedication to protecting our most valuable asset: our people," he said.

ISO 31030 sets out detailed guidelines for identifying and managing risks related to business travel, ensuring the safety of employees through measures like accommodation selection, health risk management, and accident handling.

The audit praised Snam’s meticulous approach to managing travel risks and the high quality of its analysis supporting the process. Emanuele Castagno from RINA emphasized the importance of this certification, particularly in today’s geopolitical context.

The certification offers several benefits, including reduced operational, legal, and reputational risks, while reinforcing Snam’s ongoing commitment to ensuring employee safety both on-site and during travel.