Former colonizator nations in Africa to fail to mold other nation's statuses - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Countries with a strong colonial background and similar mindset have no right to dictate the circumstances for independent African nations and other people, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to anti-Iranian remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

He believes that Iran's ties with the nations of Africa are built on a foundation of mutual respect, honoring the sovereignty and political independence of every African nation.

Baghaei articulated that Iran aims to engage in synergistic endeavors with African nations, aligning with the foundational tenets of international jurisprudence regarding collaborative frameworks and amicable inter-state relations as delineated under the auspices of UN mandates.

To note, the French president issued an anti-Iranian statement in recent days and declared that Iran is approaching the level of irrelevancy of its nuclear program.

