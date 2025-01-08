Kyrgyz citizens injured in Aktau plane crash discharged from hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Two Kyrgyz citizens, injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, have been discharged from the hospital, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the sources, the two individuals have recovered enough to leave the medical facility.

According to the health ministry, another injured person remains under treatment in the neurotraumatology department of the National Hospital. His condition is stable, and he is already able to walk independently.

To note, on December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.