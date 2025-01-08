Kyrgyzstan sets immigration quota for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. An immigration quota has been set in Kyrgyzstan, setting a limit on the number of foreign nationals and stateless persons allowed to immigrate to the country in 2025, Trend reports.

According to a decree from the Cabinet of Ministers, the quota for Bishkek city is set at 300 individuals, for Osh city at 100 individuals, and the total nationwide quota is 1,100 people.

As of September 5, 2024, new rules regarding the stay of foreign nationals came into effect. Under these regulations, citizens of the EAEU member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia) are allowed to stay in Kyrgyzstan without any documentation for up to 90 days within any 180-day period from the date of their entry into the country.

Meanwhile, citizens from Tajikistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Moldova can stay in Kyrgyzstan without the need for documents for up to 60 days within each 120-day period after entering the country.

After the 60 or 90 days of stay in Kyrgyzstan, individuals who have not registered must leave the country. They will be able to re-enter Kyrgyzstan only after 60 or 90 calendar days, depending on the duration of their initial stay.