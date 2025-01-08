Iran never intends to use its nuclear potential for military purposes - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Iran never intends to use its nuclear potential in the military sphere, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during the acceptance of credentials of the new UK ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter in Tehran on January 7, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is ready for all parties to revert to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and mutually fulfill their commitments.

The Iranian president stated that the current Iranian government supports resolving international issues through diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.