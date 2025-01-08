French VIGINUM tried to denigrate work of Baku Initiative Group - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The French VIGINUM government service, responsible for national security and defense, tried to denigrate the work of the Baku Initiative Group, the group's executive director Abbas Abbasov said, Trend reports.

He made this remark during today's briefing on the unfounded accusations reflected in the VIGINUM report from December 2024.

"France claimed that the videos spread by the BIG during the protests in New Caledonia were fabricated. However, the videos that France calls fabricated were sent to us by our friends.

The country had restricted internet access and banned social media in the region, but we had already received the videos before imposement of these restrictions," Abbasov explained.

Established in 2021 to safeguard democracy and electoral discourse, VIGINUM endeavors to detect foreign networks that surreptitiously influence public debate and disseminate their knowledge to the media and governmental bodies. It operates at the inter-ministerial level under the French Prime Minister, within the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security (SGDSN), France's counterpart to the National Security Council, facilitating collaboration and advisory roles for the Ministries of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Armed Forces, and Interior.

