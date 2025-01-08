Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a rich history. The discussion covered areas of mutual interest, including energy, transportation, investments, trade, and other sectors.

The head of state stated that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, emphasizing the ongoing bilateral negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Both sides underscored the importance of continuing contacts to further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.